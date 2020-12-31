BitCapitalVendor (BCV) One Day Volume Hits $78,475.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $78,475.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00295184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.39 or 0.02035414 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.