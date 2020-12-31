TENA (TENA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,906.26

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, TENA has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $117,906.26 and $2,859.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00128976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00560447 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00159564 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00082942 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

