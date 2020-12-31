$17.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $17.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.40 billion and the highest is $17.66 billion. Intel reported sales of $20.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.29 billion to $75.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.13 billion to $76.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

INTC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 28,440,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,577,145. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after buying an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 28.8% in the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

