Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $428.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post $428.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $424.36 million to $440.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $446.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.10. 732,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,472. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,044.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth $146,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

