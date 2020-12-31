Ignis (IGNIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.83 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Ignis has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Coinbit and Upbit. Ignis has a market cap of $24.83 million and $2.17 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00128783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00180959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00560835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00083195 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Indodax, Coinbit, STEX and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

