The Force Protocol (FOR) Hits Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00293078 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.