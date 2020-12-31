Streamr DATAcoin Price Tops $0.0764 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, DragonEX, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00031040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00128783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00180959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00560835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00083195 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Gate.io, BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, Coinone, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

