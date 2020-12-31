Analysts Expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 5,434,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,999,531. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

