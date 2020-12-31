$188.93 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report sales of $188.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.10 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $218.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $706.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $744.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $730.55 million, with estimates ranging from $645.95 million to $841.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The company had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.59 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.70. 253,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,768. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,568.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

