Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.00

Shares of Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and traded as low as $70.00. Easyhotel shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 69,601 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

About Easyhotel (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

