Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.65

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.44. Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 17,463,648 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

