iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.17

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as low as $23.02. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 300,426 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGE. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 39,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

