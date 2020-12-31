SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $2.75. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 42,053 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$25.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

