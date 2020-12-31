Celo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.32 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Celo has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00005147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $188.29 million and $1.32 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00128255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.61 or 0.00559916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00158719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303242 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00082142 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

