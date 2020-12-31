First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $73.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.73 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $76.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

FBNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

FBNC stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 131,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,025. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $1,020,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. 53.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.