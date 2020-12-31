MIR COIN (MIR) Market Cap Hits $4.60 Million

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00559818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00158654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00303546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082633 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

