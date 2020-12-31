Monolith (TKN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and Livecoin. Monolith has a market cap of $10.66 million and approximately $5,198.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00039065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00294745 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.17 or 0.02029689 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,812,088 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

