Cloudbric (CLB) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a market cap of $2.34 million and $2,022.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00559818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00158654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00303546 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00082633 BTC.

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

