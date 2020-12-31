Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.44

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $20.47. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 39,277 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

