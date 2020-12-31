Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:MGU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.44

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and traded as high as $20.47. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 39,277 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.
In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MGU)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
