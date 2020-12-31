Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.07

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and traded as high as $13.80. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 53,113 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$567.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$16.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.55%.

In other Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,236,708.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

