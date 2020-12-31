Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $330.66

Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $330.66 and traded as high as $340.00. Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) shares last traded at $335.00, with a volume of 125,517 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £67.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.80.

About Wynnstay Group Plc (WYN.L) (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

