KZ Cash Trading Down 14.8% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,887.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014103 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KZCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.