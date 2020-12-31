IOST Price Down 0.9% This Week (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, IOST has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bitkub, WazirX and GOPAX. IOST has a total market capitalization of $88.04 million and approximately $21.48 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.58 or 0.00294275 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.55 or 0.02027532 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,252,662,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,324,121,695 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Coineal, OTCBTC, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, WazirX, Ethfinex, Livecoin, IDAX, BigONE, DragonEX, GOPAX, ABCC, Cobinhood, BitMart, Bithumb, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Zebpay, IDEX, Upbit, Koinex, CoinZest, Bitkub, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Bitrue, Huobi, DigiFinex and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

