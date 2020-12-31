Critical Review: Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Thunderbird Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 1.95 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Thunderbird Resorts $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thunderbird Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Thunderbird Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate -36.09% -10.37% -8.68% Thunderbird Resorts N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunderbird Resorts has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Thunderbird Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunderbird Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thunderbird Resorts beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

Thunderbird Resorts Company Profile

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 654 slots, and 154 table positions. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

