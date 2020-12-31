Analysts Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zosano Pharma.

Get Zosano Pharma alerts:

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of ZSAN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,953. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZSAN. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 437.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 120,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 92.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 529,997 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zosano Pharma (ZSAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zosano Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zosano Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.