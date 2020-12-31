Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Announce $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Edison International posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 68.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EIX traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.82. The company had a trading volume of 899,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,253. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.