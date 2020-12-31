DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.72

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $14.86. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,954 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 88,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

