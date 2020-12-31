DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.72

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and traded as high as $14.86. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 7,954 shares.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
