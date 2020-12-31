MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) (LON:MDZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) (LON:MDZ)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 6,338,950 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) Company Profile (LON:MDZ)

MediaZest Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, satellite delivery, content management, and consumer interaction platform worldwide. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaZest plc (MDZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.