Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 75,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,387. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $232.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 67.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $294,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

