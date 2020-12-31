The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.98

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) (LON:CIC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.98 and traded as low as $104.74. The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) shares last traded at $104.74, with a volume of 24,208 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £56.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 41.23 and a quick ratio of 25.21.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Conygar Investment Company PLC (CIC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.