FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce sales of $15.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $11.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $69.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $70.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.63 million, with estimates ranging from $74.30 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,957,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,504,000 after purchasing an additional 718,150 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 104,612 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 33,165,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,293,984. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

