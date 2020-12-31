$958.13 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report $958.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $995.00 million and the lowest is $889.81 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $980.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

SBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $113,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.