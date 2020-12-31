PlutusDeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlutusDeFi has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlutusDeFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00128003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00559011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00158407 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303553 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00083669 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

PlutusDeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

