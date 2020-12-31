Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.16

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $22,219.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001534 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008564 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007693 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,939,901 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.