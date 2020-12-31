SONM (SNM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,896.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One SONM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $92,896.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONM has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00295027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.05 or 0.02034259 BTC.

About SONM

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SONM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

