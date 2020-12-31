Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce sales of $67.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.00 million. Radware reported sales of $67.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $248.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.48 million to $248.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $269.35 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radware by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.
RDWR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.
About Radware
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
