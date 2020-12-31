Brokerages Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce sales of $67.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.00 million. Radware reported sales of $67.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $248.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.48 million to $248.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $269.35 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Radware by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 162,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

RDWR stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 66,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.