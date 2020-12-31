VNX Exchange One Day Volume Reaches $48,484.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $7.96 million and approximately $48,484.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00560115 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00158840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00303713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00083672 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 tokens. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io

VNX Exchange Token Trading

VNX Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

