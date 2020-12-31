Beacon Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $8,760.49 and $36.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00193041 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

