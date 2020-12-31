Cryptopay Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $14.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00295813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.83 or 0.02033573 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay is a token. It was first traded on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,372,850 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.