Nucleus Vision One Day Volume Reaches $1.88 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 68.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Zebpay and Ethfinex. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00295813 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00025927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.83 or 0.02033573 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, IDEX, Upbit, Zebpay, CoinBene, BITBOX, Binance, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Huobi, Bitrue, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.