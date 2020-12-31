eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 670,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,709 shares of company stock worth $1,073,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 19.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 114,943 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in eGain by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 140,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in eGain by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 108,022 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in eGain in the third quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in eGain by 187.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.