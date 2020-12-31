Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $177,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUBY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 249,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The company has a market cap of $614.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

