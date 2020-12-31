CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce sales of $650.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $619.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.45 million. CAE reported sales of $699.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,267. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.71. CAE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

