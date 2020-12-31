CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $23.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.60 million. CEVA reported sales of $28.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $95.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.18 million, with estimates ranging from $96.53 million to $102.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CEVA by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 55,357 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 45.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 285,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,347. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

