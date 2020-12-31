iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $336.41

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) (LON:IOM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $336.41 and traded as low as $318.00. iomart Group plc (IOM.L) shares last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 74,262 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iomart Group plc (IOM.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £349.35 million and a P/E ratio of 31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 336.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. iomart Group plc (IOM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

In other iomart Group plc (IOM.L) news, insider Ian Steele acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £31,000 ($40,501.70). Also, insider Reece Donovan acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,237.50 ($13,375.36).

iomart Group plc (IOM.L) Company Profile (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

