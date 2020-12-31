Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $128.04

Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $128.04 and traded as low as $118.00. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $119.50, with a volume of 140,165 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) news, insider Erika Schraner acquired 16,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

