ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.19. ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 516,929 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.72 million and a P/E ratio of -27.86.

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

