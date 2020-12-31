Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.90

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.90 and traded as high as $24.39. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 184,810 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$430.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.5593595 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

