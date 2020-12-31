Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 10,338 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $702,363.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey D. Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,306,228.50.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 18,594 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $1,161,567.18.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,397,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,221,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

