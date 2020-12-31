Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $469,000.

EPAC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. 150,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.