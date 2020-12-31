Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at $469,000.
Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.